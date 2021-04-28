ATTRAQT Group plc (LON:ATQT) Insider Mark Adams Purchases 263,084 Shares

ATTRAQT Group plc (LON:ATQT) insider Mark Adams purchased 263,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £99,971.92 ($130,613.95).

Shares of LON ATQT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 40 ($0.52). The stock had a trading volume of 325,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £78.46 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. ATTRAQT Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ATTRAQT Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

