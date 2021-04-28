Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 13,122 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $34,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after buying an additional 521,036 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,405,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 359.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 561,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 439,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,490,000 after purchasing an additional 286,232 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,945. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83.

