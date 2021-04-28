Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 27,200 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after buying an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,821,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after buying an additional 159,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after buying an additional 158,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. 95 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,188. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

