Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 67,625 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 2.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 425,875 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP remained flat at $$24.59 on Wednesday. 5,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

