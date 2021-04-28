Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires Shares of 71,795 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 855,282 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,370. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

