Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded down $19.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.93. The stock had a trading volume of 290,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.36.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

