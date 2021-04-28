Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 2,306 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. 790,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

