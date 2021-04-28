Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 543 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.73. 11,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.58. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

