Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 708 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,114,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $205.30. 5,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

