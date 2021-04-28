Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.59 on Wednesday, hitting $394.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $262.96 and a 1 year high of $392.94. The company has a market capitalization of $392.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.