Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. 376,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,280,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

