Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.86. The company had a trading volume of 48,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,966. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average is $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

