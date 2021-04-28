Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 20,050 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after buying an additional 560,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after buying an additional 262,456 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,052,000.

BSCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

