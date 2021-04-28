Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 1,597 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

