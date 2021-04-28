Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 25,947 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,947 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 890,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 583,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,451. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $21.48.

