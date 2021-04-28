Auctus Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. Auctus has a market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $91,178.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00082147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.38 or 0.00847097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00066112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.