AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Down 4.1%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. 3,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

