Audius 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.47 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Audius has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00004093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $269.75 million and approximately $39.47 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00835460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00096586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.49 or 0.07845060 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

