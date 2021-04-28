Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $2,537,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $3,105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $10,734,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

