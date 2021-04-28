Aurora Hits Market Cap of $48.10 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $48.10 million and $3.48 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065982 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00082352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.00859482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.