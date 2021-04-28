Auto (AUTO) Reaches Market Cap of $36.36 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $2,490.45 or 0.04549015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $36.36 million and $12.40 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00838164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.26 or 0.08033788 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.