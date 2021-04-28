AutoCanada (ACQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$47.72 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACQ shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.69.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

