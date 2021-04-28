Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $820,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $340,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.56 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

AUTL opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

