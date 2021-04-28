Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.