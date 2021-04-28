Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.920-5.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.88 billion-$15.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.88 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.92-$5.98 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,724. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

