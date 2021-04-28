Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.920-5.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.88 billion-$15.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.88 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.92-$5.98 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,724. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.
In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
