Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.92-$5.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.89-$15.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.88 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.920-5.980 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.53.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.62. 3,125,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,718. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.