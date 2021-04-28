Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.94

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.87, with a volume of 14260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.89 million and a P/E ratio of 16.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

