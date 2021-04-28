AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 94,273 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 626,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $104.16.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.