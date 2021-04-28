AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AutoZone worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock opened at $1,455.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,394.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,231.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $982.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

