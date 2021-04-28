Auxilium (AUX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71,488.00

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Auxilium has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $71,488.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Auxilium

AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,474,364 coins. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global . The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

