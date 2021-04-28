Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,044 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,492% compared to the typical daily volume of 156 call options.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.