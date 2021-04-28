AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,550. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

