AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of AVB traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.35. 916,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.94.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.41.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.