AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.41.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.35. The stock had a trading volume of 916,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,550. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $196.44. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average is $169.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.