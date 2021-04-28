Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. 8,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

