Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 3,679,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,521. Avantor has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.