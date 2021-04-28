Aventus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $207,170.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Aventus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000826 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aventus has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $207,170.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00835460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00096586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.49 or 0.07845060 BTC.

Aventus Coin Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Aventus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

