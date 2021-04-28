Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.80 EPS.
Shares of AVY traded up $7.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.41. 1,187,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.67. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $216.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
