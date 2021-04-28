Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.93. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.36.

AVY stock traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average of $163.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

