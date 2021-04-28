Aviat Networks (AVNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $372.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 2.08.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

