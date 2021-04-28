Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.14

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 330569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -215.70 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.