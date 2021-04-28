Avid Technology (AVID) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Avid Technology to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVID opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $973.84 million, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $742,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

