Avista (AVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AVA opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.13%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVA. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

