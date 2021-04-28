Avista (NYSE:AVA) Rating Reiterated by Williams Capital

Avista (NYSE:AVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Williams Capital in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQIS Capital Management bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Avista by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Churchill Management bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth $4,999,000. Capstone Asset Management Company lifted its holdings in Avista by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 20,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company now owns 559,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

