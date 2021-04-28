Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $336.83

Aviva plc (LON:AV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 336.83 ($4.40) and traded as high as GBX 400.30 ($5.23). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 400.10 ($5.23), with a volume of 5,155,888 shares traded.

AV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 405.25 ($5.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 401.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In related news, insider Jim McConville bought 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Insiders have acquired 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375 over the last quarter.

Aviva Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

