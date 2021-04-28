Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Avnet updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.710-0.770 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.71-0.77 EPS.

Avnet stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. 701,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

