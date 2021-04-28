Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.
Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 701,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.
In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
