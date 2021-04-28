Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.710-0.770 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 701,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

