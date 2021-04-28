Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 314.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207,759 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.68% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $47,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. 74,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,675. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

