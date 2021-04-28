Axe 1-Day Volume Tops $74,577.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $826,836.98 and approximately $74,577.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.82 or 0.01162545 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 98.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.